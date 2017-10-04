Wilno murders were revenge killings: Crown

Two days before the killings, Borutski learned Culleton had renewed a relationship with a former boyfriend, Richardson told the jury. "He did not take this news well," he said.

The following day, Borutski confronted Culleton at her cottage on Kamaniskeg Lake, 200 kilometres west of Ottawa, and left her frightened.

Then, on the morning of Sept. 22, 2015, Borutski drove back to her cottage, broke in and strangled Culleton with a television cable. He then stole her car and drove 25 kilometres north to Wilno, Ont., where he shot Kuzyk in her kitchen with a shotgun. Kuzyk's sister, Eva, who was home at the time, fled the house to call for help.

Borutski then drove 30 kilometres east to the hamlet of Cormac, Ont., where Warmerdam lived with her son and daughter.

Richardson said there is video surveillance of Borutski arriving at the home, calmly walking up the driveway and entering the home. Warmerdam was eating breakfast in the kitchen and her son, Adrian, was on the sofa watching television but neither heard or saw Borutski.

Adrian heard his mother scream and saw her being chased by Borutski and he ran, hearing a gunshot. Warmerdam's body was found on the staircase.

"By 9:20 a.m., Borutski had murdered three women," Richardson said.

On Thursday, jurors will hear the first evidence in the case: the confession Borutski made to police on Sept. 23, 2015.

"I submit to you now that the truth is that Basil Borutski murdered Carol, Anastasia and Nathalie out of revenge," Richardson said as he wrapped up his opening statement.

"He thought about it before he did it and then he executed his plan perfectly."

The trial is expected to last until January.

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press