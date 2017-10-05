Sobbing Lindhout tells of abduction

OTTAWA — An emotional Amanda Lindhout is testifying in the trial of a man accused of kidnapping her in Somalia.

Lindhout sobbed as she approached the witness box to describe her abduction at gunpoint, the beginning of what she calls 460 days of hell.

Lindhout, a freelance journalist from Red Deer, Alta., and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were seized by masked gunmen near Mogadishu in August 2008. Both were released in November 2009.

Ali Omar Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge of hostage-taking for his alleged role as a negotiator.