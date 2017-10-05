Justice system is corrupt: accused killer

Borutski said a 2011 conviction for drunk driving was the result of being framed by police who saw his fake criminal record, decided he was guilty, and put alcohol into the breathalyzer before he blew into it.

His ex-wife accused him of raping her and assaulting her only because she wanted custody of their kids, he said.

Warmerdam accused him of threatening her son only after she realized he wasn't going to come into a lot of money because a judge sided with his ex-wife and didn't give him a penny.

Kuzyk,. he said, was mad because she wanted more from their relationship; he didn't because she was 20 years younger than him and he saw her more as a daughter than a lover.

"Women use the system to their advantage financially, for every reason they can," he said.

Throughout the interrogation, O'Neill makes an effort to befriend Borutski, but at times his patience is clearly tested — particularly after the accused complains repeatedly that the lies of women had sent him to jail.

"You going to jail for a while kind of pales in comparison to being dead, don't you think?" O'Neill says at one point.

After about 90 minutes of the video, the judge stopped it to break for the day. Borutski does not directly reply when O'Neill tries to get him to explain why he killed the women, though he doesn't correct his assertion that he did kill them.

Borutski only corrects O'Neill when he refers to their deaths as "murder."

"I didn't murder anybody," he said.

He says he is in custody "for killing, not murder."

Borutski, who is representing himself, has refused to participate in the trial. He does not speak when spoken to and doesn't look at any of the documents given to him, although on Thursday he could be seen looking up at the video screen, watching intently.

— follow @mrabson on Twitter

By Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press