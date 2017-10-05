Midtown's 'missing middle'

A plan to set framework policies for future development in the midtown area of the city has some councillors concerned.
“When I look at the overall preferred plan, what I see is something that’s missing,” said Coun. Bil Ioannidis, pointing to relatively little accommodation for low and mid-rise development outside the preservation of established neighbourhoods along King Street.
“What I see that’s missing is a catchphrase called ‘the missing middle,’” Ioannidis said.
“To me, when we look at these plans, the whole purpose for this central area is to see intensification.”
Today, the 80-hectare, midtown “station area” bounded by the Iron Horse Trail, Mount Hope Cemetery, CN Rail line and the City of Waterloo encompasses 2,650 residents and 3,000 jobs — about 70 people and jobs per hectare.
Brandon Sloan, manager of long range and policy planning, said the “focus area” for the midtown plan around King and Park streets will have the capacity to accommodate 254 persons and jobs per hectare in the future.
“That number is equivalent or a little bit more than what our current target is for downtown,” he told councillors at a recent finance and corporate services committee meeting. “That number is greater than what some of the new provincial plan target numbers are.
“We feel that this is an appropriate plan — that in the right areas we can accommodate quite a bit of intensification focused around encouraging LRT ridership and other transportation options, but still at the same time it’s important to protect the core of those neighbourhoods.”
The city’s Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations (PARTS) project includes individual plans for areas within a 10-minute walk of ION LRT stations. Council approved the highest priority PARTS Central Plan for the downtown area this past spring. The midtown plan is to be completed next and Urban Strategies Inc. was hired to prepare it as well as the pending Rockway plan, including community engagement and the completion of supporting technical studies.
Melanie Hare, a partner with the consulting firm, provided a “high-level overview” of the midtown plan that's been in the works for the past 18 months. She said the opportunity offered by the introduction of LRT will be "transformative" for midtown where current public transit ridership consists of 223 peak afternoon trips. Forecasted ridership come 2031 is 911 people during peak periods.
“It is an opportunity to think about improving mobility, supporting placemaking and creating a series of vibrant, mixed-use communities along the corridor,” Hare said.
The midtown plan, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/2yKsDal, provides key directions to “reurbanize” and connect Glasgow Street with employment areas and a range of other uses, as well as introduce an urban square as part of the future redevelopment of the Sun Life parking lot at King Street and Union Boulevard. Parking would be moved to parking structures or underground as surface parking lots along at Union are redeveloped.
Other recommended strategies include streetscape enhancements along King Street, including a new street and block pattern to the northeast, better bike and trail connectivity, the infill of surface parking lots and the development of a parking plan.
Coun. Zyg Janecki pointed out that the current plan contemplates eliminating hundreds of surface parking spaces that will likely be needed with new development. “People will still want to drive to work and I know the objective is to use the LRT, but I know not everyone is going to use it,” he said.
However, Hare said the plan is to move toward a more structured format for parking, much like the Zehr Group’s anticipated Sixo condominium development at King And Victoria, which will feature an underground garage.
New developments could be required to incorporate more shared parking in the future, she said.
“It is moving to an urban format of parking, which is structured. This is a model you see happening in many cities whereby there is parking for the uses on the site, but there may also be commercial parking as well — a layer or two — provided for other purposes.”
Sloan acknowledged there will be reduced parking requirements for new developments near LRT stations and said city staff still needs to make more headway with large employers around “transportation demand management” for the future.
“What I see here is zero affordability when it comes to the future,” Ioannidis said. “I don’t see anyone that’s going to have the capacity to own a property outside of being in a highrise.
“The way I see it, I don’t see the missing middle being reflected at all in this.”
While Ioannidis was the only councillor to vote against the plan, he wasn’t the only one to express concerns.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he too was cognizant of "too much high density" in one area creating a “tunnel feel.”
“The way I’m seeing it right now, there seems to be very exciting, flexible, dynamic vibrant types of development that will take place along King Street that may not be within affordability range by most citizens,” said Coun. Paul Singh. “I’m seeing a section for established, low-rise residential, where valuations for a lot will go up because there isn’t flexibility of additional density through low-rise, semis, duplexes and townhomes.
“The way the report is written now, it doesn’t allow that … and that’s a bit of a concern.”
On a map, Coun. Scott Davey could see a lot of colours for future intensification and established neighbourhoods, but said he hopes the city won’t end up fighting urban sprawl as a result.
“Without extra additional flexibility coming out further from the line, I’m just worried that we’re going to end up fighting that age-old battle of urban sprawl versus intensification,” he said.
Other key direction in the report include:
• Maintaining and support institutional uses on King Street including, the future intensification of Grand River Hospital
• Transforming Mount Hope Street into a complete street
• Improving the Park Street “experience”
• Enhancing the KW Collegiate & Vocational playing fields as a broader community asset
• Encouraging the provision of new park and trail connections south of Glasgow Street
A plan to set framework policies for future development in the midtown area of the city has some councillors concerned.
“When I look at the overall preferred plan, what I see is something that’s missing,” said Coun. Bil Ioannidis, pointing to relatively little accommodation for low and mid-rise development outside the preservation of established neighbourhoods along King Street.
“What I see that’s missing is a catchphrase called ‘the missing middle,’” Ioannidis said.
“To me, when we look at these plans, the whole purpose for this central area is to see intensification.”
Today, the 80-hectare, midtown “station area” bounded by the Iron Horse Trail, Mount Hope Cemetery, CN Rail line and the City of Waterloo encompasses 2,650 residents and 3,000 jobs — about 70 people and jobs per hectare.
Brandon Sloan, manager of long range and policy planning, said the “focus area” for the midtown plan around King and Park streets will have the capacity to accommodate 254 persons and jobs per hectare in the future.
“That number is equivalent or a little bit more than what our current target is for downtown,” he told councillors at a recent finance and corporate services committee meeting. “That number is greater than what some of the new provincial plan target numbers are.
“We feel that this is an appropriate plan — that in the right areas we can accommodate quite a bit of intensification focused around encouraging LRT ridership and other transportation options, but still at the same time it’s important to protect the core of those neighbourhoods.”
The city’s Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations (PARTS) project includes individual plans for areas within a 10-minute walk of ION LRT stations. Council approved the highest priority PARTS Central Plan for the downtown area this past spring. The midtown plan is to be completed next and Urban Strategies Inc. was hired to prepare it as well as the pending Rockway plan, including community engagement and the completion of supporting technical studies.
Melanie Hare, a partner with the consulting firm, provided a “high-level overview” of the midtown plan that's been in the works for the past 18 months. She said the opportunity offered by the introduction of LRT will be "transformative" for midtown where current public transit ridership consists of 223 peak afternoon trips. Forecasted ridership come 2031 is 911 people during peak periods.
“It is an opportunity to think about improving mobility, supporting placemaking and creating a series of vibrant, mixed-use communities along the corridor,” Hare said.
The midtown plan, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/2yKsDal, provides key directions to “reurbanize” and connect Glasgow Street with employment areas and a range of other uses, as well as introduce an urban square as part of the future redevelopment of the Sun Life parking lot at King Street and Union Boulevard. Parking would be moved to parking structures or underground as surface parking lots along at Union are redeveloped.
Other recommended strategies include streetscape enhancements along King Street, including a new street and block pattern to the northeast, better bike and trail connectivity, the infill of surface parking lots and the development of a parking plan.
Coun. Zyg Janecki pointed out that the current plan contemplates eliminating hundreds of surface parking spaces that will likely be needed with new development. “People will still want to drive to work and I know the objective is to use the LRT, but I know not everyone is going to use it,” he said.
However, Hare said the plan is to move toward a more structured format for parking, much like the Zehr Group’s anticipated Sixo condominium development at King And Victoria, which will feature an underground garage.
New developments could be required to incorporate more shared parking in the future, she said.
“It is moving to an urban format of parking, which is structured. This is a model you see happening in many cities whereby there is parking for the uses on the site, but there may also be commercial parking as well — a layer or two — provided for other purposes.”
Sloan acknowledged there will be reduced parking requirements for new developments near LRT stations and said city staff still needs to make more headway with large employers around “transportation demand management” for the future.
“What I see here is zero affordability when it comes to the future,” Ioannidis said. “I don’t see anyone that’s going to have the capacity to own a property outside of being in a highrise.
“The way I see it, I don’t see the missing middle being reflected at all in this.”
While Ioannidis was the only councillor to vote against the plan, he wasn’t the only one to express concerns.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he too was cognizant of "too much high density" in one area creating a “tunnel feel.”
“The way I’m seeing it right now, there seems to be very exciting, flexible, dynamic vibrant types of development that will take place along King Street that may not be within affordability range by most citizens,” said Coun. Paul Singh. “I’m seeing a section for established, low-rise residential, where valuations for a lot will go up because there isn’t flexibility of additional density through low-rise, semis, duplexes and townhomes.
“The way the report is written now, it doesn’t allow that … and that’s a bit of a concern.”
On a map, Coun. Scott Davey could see a lot of colours for future intensification and established neighbourhoods, but said he hopes the city won’t end up fighting urban sprawl as a result.
“Without extra additional flexibility coming out further from the line, I’m just worried that we’re going to end up fighting that age-old battle of urban sprawl versus intensification,” he said.
Other key direction in the report include:
• Maintaining and support institutional uses on King Street including, the future intensification of Grand River Hospital
• Transforming Mount Hope Street into a complete street
• Improving the Park Street “experience”
• Enhancing the KW Collegiate & Vocational playing fields as a broader community asset
• Encouraging the provision of new park and trail connections south of Glasgow Street
A plan to set framework policies for future development in the midtown area of the city has some councillors concerned.
“When I look at the overall preferred plan, what I see is something that’s missing,” said Coun. Bil Ioannidis, pointing to relatively little accommodation for low and mid-rise development outside the preservation of established neighbourhoods along King Street.
“What I see that’s missing is a catchphrase called ‘the missing middle,’” Ioannidis said.
“To me, when we look at these plans, the whole purpose for this central area is to see intensification.”
Today, the 80-hectare, midtown “station area” bounded by the Iron Horse Trail, Mount Hope Cemetery, CN Rail line and the City of Waterloo encompasses 2,650 residents and 3,000 jobs — about 70 people and jobs per hectare.
Brandon Sloan, manager of long range and policy planning, said the “focus area” for the midtown plan around King and Park streets will have the capacity to accommodate 254 persons and jobs per hectare in the future.
“That number is equivalent or a little bit more than what our current target is for downtown,” he told councillors at a recent finance and corporate services committee meeting. “That number is greater than what some of the new provincial plan target numbers are.
“We feel that this is an appropriate plan — that in the right areas we can accommodate quite a bit of intensification focused around encouraging LRT ridership and other transportation options, but still at the same time it’s important to protect the core of those neighbourhoods.”
The city’s Planning Around Rapid Transit Stations (PARTS) project includes individual plans for areas within a 10-minute walk of ION LRT stations. Council approved the highest priority PARTS Central Plan for the downtown area this past spring. The midtown plan is to be completed next and Urban Strategies Inc. was hired to prepare it as well as the pending Rockway plan, including community engagement and the completion of supporting technical studies.
Melanie Hare, a partner with the consulting firm, provided a “high-level overview” of the midtown plan that's been in the works for the past 18 months. She said the opportunity offered by the introduction of LRT will be "transformative" for midtown where current public transit ridership consists of 223 peak afternoon trips. Forecasted ridership come 2031 is 911 people during peak periods.
“It is an opportunity to think about improving mobility, supporting placemaking and creating a series of vibrant, mixed-use communities along the corridor,” Hare said.
The midtown plan, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/2yKsDal, provides key directions to “reurbanize” and connect Glasgow Street with employment areas and a range of other uses, as well as introduce an urban square as part of the future redevelopment of the Sun Life parking lot at King Street and Union Boulevard. Parking would be moved to parking structures or underground as surface parking lots along at Union are redeveloped.
Other recommended strategies include streetscape enhancements along King Street, including a new street and block pattern to the northeast, better bike and trail connectivity, the infill of surface parking lots and the development of a parking plan.
Coun. Zyg Janecki pointed out that the current plan contemplates eliminating hundreds of surface parking spaces that will likely be needed with new development. “People will still want to drive to work and I know the objective is to use the LRT, but I know not everyone is going to use it,” he said.
However, Hare said the plan is to move toward a more structured format for parking, much like the Zehr Group’s anticipated Sixo condominium development at King And Victoria, which will feature an underground garage.
New developments could be required to incorporate more shared parking in the future, she said.
“It is moving to an urban format of parking, which is structured. This is a model you see happening in many cities whereby there is parking for the uses on the site, but there may also be commercial parking as well — a layer or two — provided for other purposes.”
Sloan acknowledged there will be reduced parking requirements for new developments near LRT stations and said city staff still needs to make more headway with large employers around “transportation demand management” for the future.
“What I see here is zero affordability when it comes to the future,” Ioannidis said. “I don’t see anyone that’s going to have the capacity to own a property outside of being in a highrise.
“The way I see it, I don’t see the missing middle being reflected at all in this.”
While Ioannidis was the only councillor to vote against the plan, he wasn’t the only one to express concerns.
Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he too was cognizant of "too much high density" in one area creating a “tunnel feel.”
“The way I’m seeing it right now, there seems to be very exciting, flexible, dynamic vibrant types of development that will take place along King Street that may not be within affordability range by most citizens,” said Coun. Paul Singh. “I’m seeing a section for established, low-rise residential, where valuations for a lot will go up because there isn’t flexibility of additional density through low-rise, semis, duplexes and townhomes.
“The way the report is written now, it doesn’t allow that … and that’s a bit of a concern.”
On a map, Coun. Scott Davey could see a lot of colours for future intensification and established neighbourhoods, but said he hopes the city won’t end up fighting urban sprawl as a result.
“Without extra additional flexibility coming out further from the line, I’m just worried that we’re going to end up fighting that age-old battle of urban sprawl versus intensification,” he said.
Other key direction in the report include:
• Maintaining and support institutional uses on King Street including, the future intensification of Grand River Hospital
• Transforming Mount Hope Street into a complete street
• Improving the Park Street “experience”
• Enhancing the KW Collegiate & Vocational playing fields as a broader community asset
• Encouraging the provision of new park and trail connections south of Glasgow Street