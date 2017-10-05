Midtown's 'missing middle'

“It is an opportunity to think about improving mobility, supporting placemaking and creating a series of vibrant, mixed-use communities along the corridor,” Hare said.

The midtown plan, which can be viewed online at bit.ly/2yKsDal, provides key directions to “reurbanize” and connect Glasgow Street with employment areas and a range of other uses, as well as introduce an urban square as part of the future redevelopment of the Sun Life parking lot at King Street and Union Boulevard. Parking would be moved to parking structures or underground as surface parking lots along at Union are redeveloped.

Other recommended strategies include streetscape enhancements along King Street, including a new street and block pattern to the northeast, better bike and trail connectivity, the infill of surface parking lots and the development of a parking plan.

Coun. Zyg Janecki pointed out that the current plan contemplates eliminating hundreds of surface parking spaces that will likely be needed with new development. “People will still want to drive to work and I know the objective is to use the LRT, but I know not everyone is going to use it,” he said.

However, Hare said the plan is to move toward a more structured format for parking, much like the Zehr Group’s anticipated Sixo condominium development at King And Victoria, which will feature an underground garage.

New developments could be required to incorporate more shared parking in the future, she said.

“It is moving to an urban format of parking, which is structured. This is a model you see happening in many cities whereby there is parking for the uses on the site, but there may also be commercial parking as well — a layer or two — provided for other purposes.”

Sloan acknowledged there will be reduced parking requirements for new developments near LRT stations and said city staff still needs to make more headway with large employers around “transportation demand management” for the future.

“What I see here is zero affordability when it comes to the future,” Ioannidis said. “I don’t see anyone that’s going to have the capacity to own a property outside of being in a highrise.

“The way I see it, I don’t see the missing middle being reflected at all in this.”

While Ioannidis was the only councillor to vote against the plan, he wasn’t the only one to express concerns.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said he too was cognizant of "too much high density" in one area creating a “tunnel feel.”

“The way I’m seeing it right now, there seems to be very exciting, flexible, dynamic vibrant types of development that will take place along King Street that may not be within affordability range by most citizens,” said Coun. Paul Singh. “I’m seeing a section for established, low-rise residential, where valuations for a lot will go up because there isn’t flexibility of additional density through low-rise, semis, duplexes and townhomes.

“The way the report is written now, it doesn’t allow that … and that’s a bit of a concern.”

On a map, Coun. Scott Davey could see a lot of colours for future intensification and established neighbourhoods, but said he hopes the city won’t end up fighting urban sprawl as a result.

“Without extra additional flexibility coming out further from the line, I’m just worried that we’re going to end up fighting that age-old battle of urban sprawl versus intensification,” he said.

Other key direction in the report include:

• Maintaining and support institutional uses on King Street including, the future intensification of Grand River Hospital

• Transforming Mount Hope Street into a complete street

• Improving the Park Street “experience”

• Enhancing the KW Collegiate & Vocational playing fields as a broader community asset

• Encouraging the provision of new park and trail connections south of Glasgow Street



