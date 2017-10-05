NewsAlert: Feds to pay $800M for '60s Scoop

TORONTO — The Canadian Press has learned that the federal government has agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to Indigenous survivors of the '60s Scoop.

Sources say the agreement includes a payout of between $25,000 and $50,000 for each claimant.

The national settlement — estimated at $800 million — is to be announced Friday by Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The deal aims to resolve 18 related lawsuits over the harm done to Indigenous children who were placed with non-native families.