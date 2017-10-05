Hidden cameras found in Ontario school

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Provincial police say they've found no evidence that hidden cameras in a rooms at a central Ontario high school were used for any purpose other than security.

Late last year, a routine health and safety inspection discovered cameras had been installed in some of the music classrooms at Collingwood Collegiate Institute without school board knowledge or approval.

Investigators seized eight video cameras, six of which were disguised as smoke detectors, and a hard drive recording system from the Simcoe County District School Board.

OPP say the two undisguised cameras were disconnected and had not been utilized for several years, while the disguised cameras were recording to a hard drive which overwrote itself every three months.