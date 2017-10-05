Two hurt in crash with distracted driver, donkey

CARMAN, Man. — RCMP in southern Manitoba say two people who stopped on the side of a road to capture a roaming donkey were hurt when a distracted driver rear-ended their vehicle.

Officers say the donkey had escaped from a pen near Carman when a man and a teenager in a pickup truck stopped to corral the animal.

The rescuers were about to get back into their truck when they spotted a car speeding their way and waved at it to slow down.

The car struck the back of the pickup, and the truck swung out and sent the 17-year-old flying into a ditch.