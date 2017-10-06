Arts campaign aims to raise awareness

Yet, financial support continues to be a challenge for many organizations such as TheMuseum, which is still striving to achieve financial sustainability.

“There’s no question that we are all on the ground swinging and doing the best that we can,” said CEO David Marskell. “The funding model is not ideal for some of us, so we all need to do what we need to do to survive.”

Following the recent announcement of his family’s $1 million legacy donation, Marskell challenged the community to match it. However, fundraising isn’t a direct goal of #ResonateWR.

“The ultimate goal is to get people to say, ‘This is really important.’ Whether you actually write a cheque — I don’t know if that’s necessarily the goal we’re going for,” he said.

“What I really hope will come out of this is that people will come and visit, and that they’ll bring their friends and come when there are visitors in from out of town — that they will value the hard work people are putting in to make the quality of life here as good as it can be.”

Major corporations like Amazon that may be looking to locate in this area will first look to see if there are cultural amenities for their employees and families, Marskell noted.

“It’s just fundamental — we need to sustain our organizations and we need to take them to a new level, and celebrate with this campaign what we have and support it by volunteering or showing up for an event.”

By visiting one of the four “key” cultural organizations, people can collect limited-edition Resonate Waterloo Region buttons. By sharing a picture with the button at one of the four locations and using #HowIResonate, you’ll be entered into a draw for prizes, including free tickets to various events.

For more information on the campaign and giveaways, visit resonatewr.ca.