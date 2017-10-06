European satellite splashdown in Arctic probably toxic

The fuel is a known carcinogen and causes convulsions, nervous system damage, kidney and liver failure in humans — all of which have been well-documented in Russian launch zones. Its impacts on marine ecosystems are unknown, although hydrazine has killed large numbers of lake fish.

"That's why action needs to be taken," said Byers.

He said Europeans should immediately stop using hydrazine-fuelled rockets and points out a similar satellite to the Sentinel 5 was recently launched with a rocket using much safer fuel.

Byers's paper lists 10 such launches in the last 15 years, including one in 2016.

Canada has repeatedly asked Russia for early notification of space launches so appropriate precautions could be taken, said Brendan Sutton of Global Affairs Canada in an email.

"Since most space debris disintegrates and burns up entirely on entry into the Earth's atmosphere, risks are considered very low that debris or unspent fuel will reach the marine environment," he wrote.

"Canada expects every effort will be made to ensure that debris does not land on Canadian soil or in Canadian territorial waters."

Byers said the splashdown is expected to take place outside territorial waters, but in an area Canada purports to control and regulate.

"The omission of the exclusive economic zone in that statement had to be intentional," said Byers, a professor of international law. "That would be an abdication of Canada's responsibilities. We have pollution prevention jurisdiction out to 200-nautical miles, and we fought really hard for that."

Byers points out that the European Space Agency includes a number of Canada's closest allies and that Canada is an affiliate member.

"They are a leader in environmental science using satellites and yet they're using this old technology and this old fuel. They don't have any credible reason for proceeding with this launch apart from the fact they want to save money."

A spokesman for the agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

