Canadian Mint unveils new Vimy coin

CALGARY — The Royal Canadian Mint is paying homage to Canada’s fallen with a special toonie now in circulation for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The commemorative $2 coin, which depicts two soldiers standing on either side of an image of the Vimy memorial in France, was officially unveiled at the Military Museums in Calgary on Thursday.

Canadian troops secured a hard-fought victory at Vimy Ridge in April 1917.

Nearly 11,000 died in the battle.

However, it helped lead to Canada’s recognition as an independent nation and helped create a newfound sense of pride and national unity.

Officials with the Royal Canadian Mint said they drew inspiration for the coin from the Vimy memorial.

“I was truly, genuinely moved by their beauty and the significance of the story they represent,” said Sandra Hanington with the Royal Canadian Mint. “We are deeply proud to use our state-of-the-art coins to share profound historic moments that have shaped our nation and compel us to reflect on what it means to be Canadian.”

Jeremy Diamond with the Vimy Foundation said the coin is a way for Canadians to carry a little piece of history.

“This is like having a little textbook in your pocket all the time or a little video clip in your pocket all the time. It’s always an opportunity now to learn a little bit about our history,” said Diamond.

The coin is part of a continuing series over the next six years that will mark important events in both World Wars.