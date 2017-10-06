Holocaust monument plaque to be redone

OTTAWA — Days after it was unveiled, the space for the dedication plaque at the National Holocaust Monument is empty, marked only by bolt holes.

The plaque's now in for a rewrite, after failing to mention Jews or the Jewish people, the prime targets of the Second World War genocide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dedicated the monument last week and complaints about the original plaque were quick to come.

Martin Sampson, of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, says the wording was noticed immediately and the government acknowledged the error.