CSeries faces 80 per cent anti-dumping duties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding nearly 80 per cent in preliminary anti-dumping duties on exports of Bombardier's CSeries commercial jet.

The Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer's (TSX:BBD.B) 100- to 150-seat plane faces a total tariff of almost 300 per cent when combined with last week's almost 220 per cent countervailing duties.

The U.S. government again sided Thursday with Chicago-based aircraft giant Boeing Co. in its petition against the new CSeries.

Bombardier didn't immediately respond to the latest duty announcement, but last week said it was confident that the "absurd" and unfounded tariffs will be reversed in final decisions in the coming months.