Travelling exhibit tells story of western colonization

Canada’s quest to open up the west and stories of the people who made it possible are going on display as part of a free travelling exhibit coming to the Waterloo Region Museum.

Called Journey of a Lifetime, the display here for only a short time Oct. 15-20, created by Calgary’s Heritage Park aims to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary by telling the story of the country’s largest wave of immigration during the first half of the 20th century. It's when millions of newcomers from as far away as Asia, Ukraine, Britain and France arrived at eastern ports and boarded colonist cars that took them to prairies and beyond, hopeful of a new beginning.

According to the regional museum’s supervisor of programs, Wendy Connell, the free exhibit delves into the “hopes and hardships" of the people themselves and features a theatrical presentation each day at 2 p.m. with the Quest Theatre Society. According to a brief synopsis, the performance written by Alberta playwright Winn Bray portrays characters Yosyp Lebedovich, the Cousineau family and Nellie Cole, as they face the challenges and rewards of following their dreams back in 1910.

The 1,200-square-foot exhibit is also centred around one of two wooden colonist cars believed to still be in existence.

Connell said there were more than 1,000 of the cars manufactured between 1884 and 1930 and that they were originally used to move military personnel during the First World War.

“Once the First World War was over they were switched over and used to move immigrants to open up the west,” she said.

The Calgary Museum chose to restore one of the cars with the help of funding from the governments of Calgary and Alberta, as well as the BMO Financial Group, which funded Canada’s fist transcontinental railway, completed in 1885.

The railway united Canada as a nation and the exhibit also provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about the bank's role in settling Western Canada.

“We’re so proud to be a part of bringing this exhibit to life, especially during a milestone year for the bank and Canada as a whole,” said Susan Brown, BMO’s senior vice president for Alberta, in a press release.

“Heritage Park is excited to share Journey of a Lifetime with Canadians across the country,” says Alida Visbach, the museum's president and CEO. “This is a story about Canadian immigration, past and present, and one that will resonate with all Canadians; young or elderly, lifelong citizens or those who have just arrived.”