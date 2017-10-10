TV personality Jody Ness bet on Waterloo with Wildfire restaurant and feels it’s finally paying off

You might have seen him as the host of CNBC's World’s Wine Portfolio, travelling the globe to find the latest food trends.
What a lot of people don’t know is he’s also the owner of Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar in uptown Waterloo and is part of the chef to restaurant to food movement who takes what he’s learned in his travels about the best food trends and tries to serve it in his local restaurant.
Chef and wine aficionado Jody Ness, most recently was in Israel sampling some of the local fare for his latest show taping. He called from his latest tour stop already talking about possibly returning to Middle East next year to visit Lebanon in the hopes of exposing an amazing wine culture that has remained virtually hidden in the backdrop off all the regional turmoil.
He’s been finding hidden gems and doing the CNBC show since 2009, when the chef with more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, bumped in to an old friend who was a TV producer.
“I was travelling to 15 countries a year just looking for food, wine and lifestyle products and this augmented that work,” said Ness. “CNBC was looking for a show on food, wine and travel and since he knew my restaurants he said let’s try it so we got together and started rolling the cameras.”
The show is now seen in more than 40 countries with an audience of possibly 300 million people on the cable show.
But Ness wasn’t satisfied with just exposing those food trends for a TV audience. He wanted to bring the experience to people in Canada as part of a burgeoning restaurant empire that started with his Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar in the Greater Toronto Area.
“Two weeks ago I was in Lisbon and the Azores, filming and episode there and checking out what they’re doing with food,” said Ness. “Tapas are big, and they do some really interesting ones in Portugal.
“I’m also looking at the wine list and I’m really looking to beef up the Israeli section with things that you wouldn’t find in the LCBO. Finding what’s in the LCBO doesn’t interest me. It’s finding those things that we really don’t have access to — that’s what I’m looking for.”
When travelling to those exotic places, he said you find not only the local specialties and cultural treasures, but what the winemaker and local chefs were thinking when producing their latest batch of specialties.
“What truly amazing accidents happened to bring that to life,” said Ness. “You’d be amazed when you get into all these different countries how many famous dishes came together by an amazing coincidence.”
Not satisfied with just serving the Toronto market, he scoped out locations for his passion project in other centres, and was charmed by the sense of community in Waterloo and set up shop in the old Ali Baba restaurant in October 2015 after a major makeover.
“I just saw so much potential in that property,” said Ness.
What he didn’t realize at the time was that would be right before the start of LRT construction, and the business would have to survive two years of construction. “We’re just heading into our third year and with the construction on the street easing up a little bit, we’re hoping we get some more traction out there,” said Ness.
He admits there were times when he wondered about throwing in the towel with all the construction upheaval, but he said the community and his customers convinced him to keep the doors open. His said customers rallied around the local restaurant and said they would support it any way they could.
“Believe me, I had every inclination and every reason under the sun to shut it down and walk away — it was a very long and difficult two years for what went on there,” said Ness. “If not for the great support of the people of Waterloo and Kitchener, we wouldn’t be here.
“What kept us going were the great comments we got. People would say, ‘We know you’re having a hard time, but please stick it out, we’d love to have you around.' That just speaks to the culture and people in Waterloo.”
Ness said you don’t get that same community feel in bigger cities. The support made the difference, and he said Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar is finally starting to take off in the way he expected it too when he first opened it.
He is rewarding that loyalty by using Waterloo as a staging point for some of his latest food finds, and is holding a number of special events this fall.
“I’m using Waterloo as a launching pad for some new items,” said Ness. “If it works there, I’ll roll it out everywhere.”
For three consecutive Thursdays, starting Oct. 19, Ness will be on hand to show off some of those finds. For more info, visit wildfiresteakhouse.com.
