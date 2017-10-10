TV personality Jody Ness bet on Waterloo with Wildfire restaurant and feels it’s finally paying off

“What truly amazing accidents happened to bring that to life,” said Ness. “You’d be amazed when you get into all these different countries how many famous dishes came together by an amazing coincidence.”

Not satisfied with just serving the Toronto market, he scoped out locations for his passion project in other centres, and was charmed by the sense of community in Waterloo and set up shop in the old Ali Baba restaurant in October 2015 after a major makeover.

“I just saw so much potential in that property,” said Ness.

What he didn’t realize at the time was that would be right before the start of LRT construction, and the business would have to survive two years of construction. “We’re just heading into our third year and with the construction on the street easing up a little bit, we’re hoping we get some more traction out there,” said Ness.

He admits there were times when he wondered about throwing in the towel with all the construction upheaval, but he said the community and his customers convinced him to keep the doors open. His said customers rallied around the local restaurant and said they would support it any way they could.

“Believe me, I had every inclination and every reason under the sun to shut it down and walk away — it was a very long and difficult two years for what went on there,” said Ness. “If not for the great support of the people of Waterloo and Kitchener, we wouldn’t be here.

“What kept us going were the great comments we got. People would say, ‘We know you’re having a hard time, but please stick it out, we’d love to have you around.' That just speaks to the culture and people in Waterloo.”

Ness said you don’t get that same community feel in bigger cities. The support made the difference, and he said Wildfire Steakhouse & Wine Bar is finally starting to take off in the way he expected it too when he first opened it.

He is rewarding that loyalty by using Waterloo as a staging point for some of his latest food finds, and is holding a number of special events this fall.

“I’m using Waterloo as a launching pad for some new items,” said Ness. “If it works there, I’ll roll it out everywhere.”

For three consecutive Thursdays, starting Oct. 19, Ness will be on hand to show off some of those finds. For more info, visit wildfiresteakhouse.com.








