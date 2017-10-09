Active Towing to the rescue for more 50 years

But it all started with light towing and the one tow truck purchased by Wigood to support the garage he ran.

“My dad ran the Super Test gas station out on Highway 8, and my dad ran the towing company out of there,” said Linda, who does everything from answer calls, dispatch and balance the books at Active Towing’s longtime home at 1764 Victoria St. N. “Gary started working for my dad when he first got his licence, when he was just 16, and has been there ever since, and we bought it from dad in the mid 1970s.”

In fact, the brain centre of the operation was once home to the Schotts and their six children, and they still have a favourite family photo of the whole gang on the 1961 wrecker out front that was the biggest truck of its size in the region when Gary started expanding the fleet in the early 1970s.

It’s family that has been the centre of the business since it started, and Pinheiro, who has been with the company for 20 years said it’s central to the way they continue to operate with 30 people part of the operation, including the next generation, the Schott’s children Tim and Lori who are destined to take over the business in a few years.

Linda said her dad was an honest broker, and the local church minister continues that mission of helping doing charity work with people in Honduras and other locales.

“My dad was always about family and helping, and that’s how we continue to run the business,” said Schott.

Pinheiro said they’ve heard the complaints about predatory tow services, and the complaints about gouging. He said that's one thing they’ve never heard about Active Towing, and work tirelessly to make sure the customer is treated like family, and billing and pricing is fair.

“We’ve heard the horror stories of tow truck calls gone bad in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), but it’s different in a smaller areas like this one. Once you show up and they’re in trouble, they’re glad to see you.

“I tell them it’s my pleasure, and it’s my job to help them no matter what time of day it is, and I’ve told my guys to think of people like it’s mother, your wife or your daughter and treat them like those you’d want those people in your life treated if they’re in trouble."

Active Towing is the holder of contracts with the Waterloo Regional Police Service for a majority of the half century it’s been in business, and those contracts extend to helping out local fire services in both Kitchener and Waterloo.

They also transport heavy equipment and machinery around the province in what has become a one-stop-service for most anything a client will need. You can tell how busy a service they are because Linda can hardly put the phone down as calls and questions roll in the Friday before the Thanksgiving long weekend about all the jobs they have lined up.

Pinheiro said that work gets in your blood, and they consider themselves in the business of helping, especially when people are having a bad day.

“After the ambulance, fire and police we’re the next to show up,” he said. “Often we’re called to the scene while there is a victim in the vehicle.

“I’ve rolled two vehicles off of people who were trapped inside. We did a big one a few years ago where a earth mover rolled over the car and it took two of our trucks and some heavy equipment so they could mobilize the patient and get them out of there.

“But 90 per cent of the time it’s just the car and the debris, and our job is to clear the road.”

Schott said it’s been an incredible journey for Active Towing. “It’s amazing to think where we came from ... and we’re hoping for another 50.”





