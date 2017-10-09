2 dead after underage driver crashes car

JOLIETTE, Que. — Two teens are dead and two are in critical condition after a 15-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle that crashed north of Montreal early Monday morning.

Quebec provincial police said five teenage boys were in a car, owned by one of their parents, which crashed into a tree in Joliette, Que. at about 2 a.m.

Two passengers aged 14 and 17 died, while a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to hospital, where they remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.