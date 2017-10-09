Niagara officer charged with assault

LINCOLN, Ont. — Police say a 15-year veteran of the Niagara Regional Police Service is facing an assault charge.

They say the investigation began Monday after they were contacted by a member of the public regarding an incident in Lincoln, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, Niagara regional police say Const. Ken Schonewille was arrested and charged with assault.

The assault is alleged to have occurred after an on-duty officer interacted with a 17-year-old boy.