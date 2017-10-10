Wynne downplays senior Liberals not running

BURLINGTON, Ont. — Premier Kathleen Wynne is downplaying the impact two senior cabinet ministers deciding not to run again will have on her chances in the 2018 election.

Wynne was reacting today to a Friday announcement that neither deputy premier Deb Matthews or Treasury Board President Liz Sandals will seek re-election.

Wynne thanked both women for their commitment to public service, adding that people sacrifice a lot to enter politics.

She says she has not given her cabinet a deadline to decide whether to stay or go in advance of the next election, and notes that the Liberals will have a number of strong candidates running next year.