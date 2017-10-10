Census gives glimpse of Aboriginal poverty

OTTAWA — Preliminary income data from last year's census show that four-fifths of Indigenous reserves have median incomes that fall below the poverty line, giving a glimpse at the depth of poverty facing Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

A Canadian Press review of census figures for areas identified as Indigenous communities by the national statistics office found about 81 per cent of reserves had median incomes below the low-income measure, which Statistics Canada draws at $22,133 for one person.

In absolute numbers, of the 367 reserves for which there was data on total individual median incomes, there were 297 communities below the low-income measure and 70 with median incomes over the de facto poverty line.

The income figures come from tax filings for 2015, the year the Trudeau Liberals were elected to govern in part on a promise to radically boost economic outcomes for Indigenous Peoples, who collectively face some the most acute poverty in the country.