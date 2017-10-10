Picture of #RiderGrandpa goes viral

REGINA — Alex Taylor says her grandfather looked so cute wearing his Saskatchewan Roughriders gear that she had to take his picture.

That's when he asked if the photo would go viral — not really knowing what that meant.

Taylor's grandfather, Bob White, wore a long-sleeve Rider shirt and a green hat with a big "S" on the front when he was at her house on Saturday to watch his beloved Canadian Football League team play.

White, 86, has been a fan since quarterback Glenn Dobbs played in the early 1950s.