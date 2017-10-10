2 charged after teen stabbed in Toronto park

TORONTO — Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in a Toronto park.

Police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Stan Wadlow Park around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

They say a boy, identified as Isaiah Witt, was taken to hospital where he died from a stab wound.

Local media reports say Witt had been attending a so-called park party when he was attacked, but police have not commented on what kind of event was taking place.