PM waves NAFTA flag with U.S. power brokers

WASHINGTON — Justin Trudeau is meeting with Washington power brokers in an effort to preserve the Canada-U.S. trading relationship.

The prime minister is meeting on Capitol Hill with dozens of members of the powerful House of Representatives committee that oversees trade negotiations, and will later meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

The visit occurs amid early signs of trouble in the NAFTA negotiations, with big business groups now expressing fear the quarter-century-old deal could disappear.

Trudeau says Canada buys more goods from the U.S. than China, Japan, and the U.K. combined, and that he's committed to maintaining and modernizing that trade relationship.