Trudeau on NAFTA: Canada 'ready for anything'

WASHINGTON — For the first time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is acknowledging that the North American Free Trade Agreement could be in trouble.

Trudeau is wrapping up his visit to Washington by saying that while he continues to believe in NAFTA, the federal Liberal government is "ready for anything."

During his visit to the White House earlier today, Trudeau listened intently as U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a free trade deal directly with Canada, should ongoing NAFTA talks collapse.

But the U.S. president also says it's too early to give up on the talks, which resumed today in Alexandria, Va., with negotiators from Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.