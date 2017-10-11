Man charged with attempted murder of 2 kids

Toronto police say a 53-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after two young children were hit in the head with a hammer and choked.

Police say the suspect was in a north Toronto home with the children — both under the age of 10 — when they were attacked on Saturday.

The victims suffered life-threatening injuries but police say both are expected to make a full recovery.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges including two counts of attempt murder, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.