Thomson to spend $100M on enlarged Toronto hub

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) will spend about US$100 million to house its new technology hub at a Toronto complex that's being built for occupation in 2021.

The multinational information services company has agreed to lease all of the office space at the new Duncan House to be built at 19 Duncan Street.

The multi-use complex will be able to house up to 1,500 employees for the Thomson Reuters technology hub, which was announced last year.

Thomson Reuters said a year ago that it would move some corporate functions to Toronto and tap into the city's burgeoning technology expertise.