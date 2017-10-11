Metro to modernize distribution network

TORONTO — Grocery store chain Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU) says it will eliminate about 280 jobs starting in 2021 as part of a $400-million overhaul of its Ontario distribution network.

The company says the move to modernize and automate its network will mean the loss of about 180 full-time and 100 part-time positions.

The announcement follows comments by Metro in August that it would study automation as it looked to cut costs in the face of the Ontario government's plan to raise the minimum wage next year.

Metro has six distribution centres in Ontario including four in Toronto and two in Ottawa that employ a total of more than 1,500 workers.