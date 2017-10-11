TSX up modestly as loonie sees minor gain

TORONTO — North American markets nudged higher today as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes signalled a December rate hike is still on track.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.04 points to 15,800.40.

In New York, it was another record-setting day on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average added 42.21 points at 22,872.89, the S&P 500 index was up 4.60 points at 2,555.24 and the Nasdaq composite index gained 16.30 points to 6,603.55.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 80.01 cents US, up 0.02 of a cent.