Manitoba promises fewer children in care

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is promising to reduce the number of kids in the province's child-welfare system and help families reunite sooner.

Families Minister Scott Fielding says the government is going to speed up assessments of children when they are first taken into care, which currently can take up to four months.

The province is also going to look at narrowing and clarifying the reasons for taking children from their families.

Fielding also says subsidies will be expanded to people who become permanent guardians and adoptive parents.