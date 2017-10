RCMP stops using document to question Muslims

OTTAWA — A spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says an RCMP questionnaire that singled out Muslim asylum seekers has been deemed inappropriate and taken out of circulation.

The questionnaire was used at the Quebec border crossing that saw an influx of thousands of asylum seekers from the U.S. this summer.

Among other things, the questionnaire asked opinions about freedom of religious practice, head coverings associated with Muslim women and terrorist groups with mainly Muslim members.

A copy of the questionnaire was given to The Canadian Press by Toronto lawyer Clifford McCarten.