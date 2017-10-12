Photo radar expected in Waterloo Region within next few years

Artificial intelligence will likely hand out speeding tickets in a new program being investigated by Waterloo Region that could launch in the next few years.

What exactly that technology looks like is still being decided, but the Ontario government recently approved the photo radar concept for use in the province’s municipalities.

Bob Henderson, manager of transportation engineering with the Region of Waterloo, is a member of a committee that is working together to develop the framework for the newly-introduced technology.

With the rollout in Ontario municipalities still two to three years out, the Ontario Traffic Council Automated Speed Committee is examining how this technology will be used, in terms of systems and eventually sending tickets to offenders.

The province has approved the use of photo radar, officially named Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) technology, in school zones and community safety zones.

Other municipalities in Canada already use small boxes anchored at traffic signals, while others use mobile photo speed enforcement units, typically mounted in the back of a vehicle.

In May, around the same time Ontario passed its legislation, the Alberta government announced a review of its system, which essentially allows photo radar anywhere. Transportation Minister Brian Mason said municipalities may be misusing the technology and the public thinks it is a “cash cow.”

In 2016, the City of Edmonton took in $52.1 million in revenue from the photo radar initiatives, which fund the Office of Traffic Safety, the Edmonton Police Service and other initiatives.

Back in Waterloo Region, Henderson said he’s not sure if the program will even be revenue neutral, let alone in the black, considering its limited use. “We don’t even know if it’s going to generate cash,” he said.

As for the criticism of photo speed enforcement programs becoming a cash grab, Henderson said: “It has nothing to do with cash. Nobody has a handle on how much this will generate. This is about traffic safety.”