Husky gets OK to restart pipeline after spill

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has given Husky Energy the OK to restart a pipeline after a major oil spill along the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016.

The government says in an email to media that testing, inspection and evaluation of the repairs to the line have been done.

The pipeline leaked 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent onto a riverbank near Maidstone and about 40 per cent of the spill reached the river.

Husky's (TSX:HSE) own investigation concluded that the pipeline buckled because of ground movement.