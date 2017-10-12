School bus driver shortage causing delays

According to Sherry Roswell, Sharp Bus Lines’ regional manager, there are no issues.

“So it could be other operators, but all of our routes are covered,” she said.

However Grgar said word games are being played and that buses are routinely late for pickups on routes and charters because they are being adjusted to make up for shortages. Students and parents wait longer and school trips and other charters are also being delayed.

“I forgot to add the dispatchers are driving and dispatching other buses from their bus. The drivers hear them on the radio,” he said.

One driver with Sharp Bus Lines had so many students on board, he needed to go back and do a second run.

“He’d have a full bus and he’d have to go pick up another seven or eight kids,” Grgar said. “That’s just ridiculous.

“They can say that’s not a shortage, but that’s a shortage.”

“We are experiencing a shortage,” said Chris Harwod, president of Elliott Coach Lines, which according to Bourgault is roughly responsible for about 140 bus routes in Waterloo Region, second only to Sharp.

“It’s rare to find an operator who’s not in that position,” Harwood said.

“Our company is doing everything we can to hire and retain new bus drivers. We’ve quadrupled our recruiting budget for the year."

A notice on the STSWR website informs people how they can become a school bus drivers, with a picture of three elementary-age students and a caption that reads: “Make a difference in their lives — not your lifestyle.”

The notice, which includes contact information for four local bus lines, seeks “friendly, positive individuals who enjoy children and have a desire to make a difference in their lives, but also wants a career that fits their own lifestyle.

“If you’re a stay-at-home parent and don’t want to give up time with your children, a retiree looking for a rewarding way to spend part of each day, or a student over 21 looking for additional income, this might be the part-time career you’ve been looking for,” it reads.

Bourgeault conceded that having more permanent drivers is far safer for students than having rotating drivers.

“We have some phenomenal school bus drivers out there and their work is difficult and it takes a lot of patience,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for some people and talking about it raises awareness and we have posted the direction where to reach if somebody is interested in becoming a bus driver.”

Grgar says local bus companies are attempting to attract drivers by making promises for compensation, yet inevitably routes end up taking longer than what drivers get paid for.

“At the end of the day, a lot of these people are making well below minimum wage,” he said, alluding to the fact some drivers were paid more decades ago, when school boards operated their own bus service.

“One of the problem we have with organizing is you sign people up, and then they quit. We lost about 25 supporters over the summer time because they had enough and quit.”

The Ontario School Bus Association — a non-profit association providing advocacy, education and legislative consultation services for more than 60 years — contends that government funding levels have not kept pace with rising costs of operating student transportation. They argue it is inadequate for a vital public service.

“Driver wages and the cost of school bus vehicles and parts take up the biggest portion of contract fees paid by school boards/transportation consortia to school bus service providers,” the association stated in a press release.

“While a competitive procurement process contributes to accountability, it has also led to processes and outcomes that mistakenly focus on achieving lowest possible costs, which inadvertently result in pressure on school bus driver wages, seeing as this is the single largest cost of school bus operations.”

Harwood, who sits as a member of the association’s board, said the ministry of education is the sole funder of student transportation in the province, and that “the clouds are darkening” with announced changes to minimum wage and labour standards.

“None of the contract we’ve struck as operators contemplated a 22.8 per cent change to our costs, which is the amount by which minimum wage is set to increase in the new year.”

He said the association is working with government to come up with solutions.

“We’re hopeful that something can be done in this case and that will really help the shortage and put drivers in a much better place economically.”