Accused Lindhout kidnapper feared a 'set up'

OTTAWA — Amanda Lindhout's mother says one of her daughter's alleged Somalian abductors feared he was being set up for a double-cross as arrangements for a ransom payment were being finalized.

Lorinda Stewart tells an Ontario court today that talks with Ali Omar Ader in early November 2009 did not go well because Ader suddenly became angry and afraid.

Lindhout was a freelance journalist from Red Deer, Alta., when she and Australian photographer Nigel Brennan were grabbed by masked men near Mogadishu in August 2008 while working on a story.

Ader, 40, has pleaded not guilty in Ontario Superior Court to a criminal charge of hostage-taking for his alleged role.