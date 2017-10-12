Equifax web page pulled over 'malicious content'

TORONTO — Equifax Inc. is reporting that a third-party vendor the credit rating agency uses to collect performance data on its U.S. Equifax website was serving malicious content.

"Since we learned of the issue, the vendor's code was removed from the webpage and we have taken the webpage offline to conduct further analysis," an Equifax spokesperson said in an emailed statement Thursday.

"Equifax can confirm that its systems were not compromised and that the reported issue did not affect our customer dispute portal."

Earlier Thursday, Equifax Canada said its U.S. parent company was temporarily taking down one of its customer services pages amid reports that hackers had allegedly altered Equifax's credit report assistance page so that it would send users malicious software disguised as Adobe Flash.

"We are aware of the situation identified on the equifax.com website in the credit report assistance link," Equifax Canada spokesman Tom Carroll said in an emailed statement.

"Our IT and security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline."

Carroll did not respond to direct questions about any potential breach to Equifax Canada's website.

The news comes as Equifax Inc. continues to deal with the aftermath of a cyber breach earlier this year which allowed the personal information of 145.5 million Americans, and 8,000 Canadians, to be accessed or stolen.

Since news of Equifax's massive data breach broke last month, the company is facing investigations in Canada and the U.S., as well as at least two proposed class actions filed in Canada.

The massive data breach has also led to a number of high-profile departures at the Atlanta-based consumer credit reporting agency, including its chief executive, chief information officer and chief security officer.