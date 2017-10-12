Toronto doctor facing sex charges

TORONTO — Police say a doctor — who allegedly paid to have unprotected sex with a 15-year-old girl in his office at a Toronto hospital — is facing multiple charges.

Toronto police say investigators looking into the alleged trafficking of the girl learned a man met the teen in December 2016 after responding to an escort ad for sex on an online classifieds site.

It's alleged he had unprotected sex with her and met with her at different hotels in the Toronto area over the next few months and paid to have unprotected sex with the girl.

Investigators allege that after the encounters he would prescribe birth control and inject the girl with the medication.