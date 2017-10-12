Toronto family's home trashed in 'horrific' rental-gone-wrong

And so she was especially distressed to find her children's toys broken, and their books apparently burned by cigarettes.

Ever since, she says her four- and five-year-old sons have been "highly distressed."

"I can still smell the hint of the smoke that was in the home, it's a constant reminder for me of what has happened in the home as well as our son just asking questions — asking if he's safe, asking if his stuff is OK," she says.

Kid & Coe spokeswoman Laura Hall said the company is taking the concerns seriously.

"This is truly, truly horrifying, what's happened to Dan and Andrea," said Hall, adding the company has stepped up security measures since July.

"We're doing everything we can to make it right."

Hall described Kid & Coe as a small business with about 1,300 clients in more than 50 countries. That includes 20 properties in Canada. She said the four-year-old company has never offered an insurance product but has been working for two years on adding one for users.

"Obviously with this situation we know that this is something that people want and expect and if we can offer it we'd like to."

Habashi says they learned something was wrong July 22, the day after the guest checked in.

They were visiting New York when a neighbour emailed a noise complaint that evening. Early the next morning, Habashi noticed several alerts on his mobile phone reporting smoke in the house.

They called a security company to investigate, and it discovered eight adults sleeping in the home. They were evicted, and a relative filed a police report.

When the family returned the next day, Habashi was stunned by what he saw.

"Every single nook and cranny and corner of the place (was) just torn apart. For days you're still finding things you didn't think of," he says, pointing to his son's emptied piggy bank as being especially upsetting.

"It was the blatant disrespect of our children's property and our home and.... that sense of brutal violation just breaks your heart."

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press