Boeing faces battle to prove harm from CSeries

The motivation for Boeing's complaint is unclear, Lester said. It could be trying to force Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) to raise the price of the CSeries, forestall a larger version of the plane or create a precedent to prevent China from following down this path in a decade or two.

Delta signed a deal for up to 125 CS100s in 2016. The firm order for 75 aircraft had a list price of US$5.6 billion or about US$75 million each, although large orders typically secure steep discounts. Deliveries were scheduled to begin in the spring.

Bombardier has denied Boeing's claim that Delta paid less than US$20 million for each CS100 that cost US$33 million to produce.

The trade dispute has gained lots of attention with Canada threatening to cancel the planned purchase of 18 Boeing Super Hornets to temporarily augment Canada's aging fleet of CF-18s.

Canadian Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said the issue of Bombardier came up Thursday when she met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

Ireland and Great Britain are concerned about the impact on the Northern Ireland economy and the fragile peace in the long-troubled region from potential Bombardier job losses and McKenna said Canada has support from Ireland in the battle.

"They are very supportive of Bombardier," she said. "They have been sending messages to the U.S. administration that they need to find a positive resolution at this because there are jobs at stake but beyond jobs there is the political situation in the north at stake."

Bombardier employs more than 4,000 people at its factory in Belfast, including almost 1,000 who make wings for the CSeries. McKenna said another 11,000 people are employed indirectly because of Bombardier, which also represents one-tenth of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing exports.

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press