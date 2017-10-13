All Ion LRVs expected by February 2018

The third and fourth light rail vehicles will arrive within the next month, according to Region of Waterloo Coun. Tom Galloway.

Galloway told Metroland Media Thursday that train No. 3 will be ready to be shipped in the next couple weeks, with train No. 4 arriving by early November.

On-track testing of train No. 1 could start as early as next week, as well. Testing could begin in the Caroline Street to Erb Street corridor.

GrandLinq, the consortium responsible for designing, building and running the Ion LRT system, will still have to do work on the trains when they arrive. They still will not be able to operate under their own power, and final upgrades are needed to make them track-ready.

Galloway said as trains arrive — all 14 vehicles are expected to arrive by February of 2018 — they will be more and more operational, meaning GrandLinq will have to do less work. The trains were ordered in August of 2013 and the original due date was August of 2016, but supply chain delays have slowed production at Bombardier facilities in Kingston and Thunder Bay.

Train No. 2 has been on the tracks for testing, but it is still not under its own power. Train 1, which arrived earlier in the spring, was set back for refurbishment.

According to Galloway, GrandLinq has already started work on train No. 3.

The total cost for the vehicles alone is $61.1 million. GrandLinq and the region decided to partner with a Metrolinx contract to purchase the LRVs.

In order to adequately test the system, Galloway said, GrandLinq needs three fully-operational trains on the tracks at once. That should come by the end of the year.

As for the spring 2018 target to have the system operational, Galloway is optimistic. “We hope there’s no slippage on that,” he said.