NAFTA: U.S. delivers bombshell demand on auto

The argument is that it's far easier to ignore the NAFTA rules and simply pay the U.S. 2.5 per cent import tariff: "It's not good for the Americans," Volpe said. "It just doesn't make sense from a business perspective."

The union representing Canadian auto workers agrees.

Unifor's Jerry Dias says the U.S. would never have the power to enforce the proposed changes because companies would just ignore it: "All this argument about 50 per cent, 70 per cent, 85 per cent, it means nothing as long as the U.S. has a 2.5 per cent tariff. It's like the emperor with no clothes," Dias said.

"They can yell, scream, threaten, then people say, 'Okay, here — I'll pay the 2.5 per cent.'"

He said it's a moot point anyway because there's no chance Canada or Mexico will ever agree to a NAFTA that looks like what the Americans are proposing.

"Get it out of your head. That's never gonna happen," Dias said.

"It's not going to happen. I know for sure that Canada will never accept (this)... None of these things are going anywhere... This is a deal that is going nowhere very quickly."

Scotiabank analysts agree the proposals would hurt their author.

Car companies would have an incentive to move production away from the U.S. and Canada — either to Asia or Mexico — and pay a tariff rather than deal with the rules being proposed by the U.S., said its deputy chief economist Brett House.

"If accepted, the U.S. (proposal) would be a Pyrrhic victory," he said.

House called the proposal a poor solution to a non-existent problem. Auto employment since the Great Recession has skyrocketed in the U.S. to six per cent a year, and he said North American content is on the rise in cars produced in Canada and Mexico, contrary to figures being floated by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"There's no problem here to address," he said.

One real problem, however, is stagnant wages: U.S. auto salaries have not seen an appreciable increase for years, according to stats from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Dias says that's the problem everyone should be attacking — by increasing labour standards, especially in Mexico.

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press