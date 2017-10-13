Ader tells undercover RCMP he got ransom cash

The RCMP officer who would become Ader's trusted business agent told the court he first spoke with him by telephone in June 2010, seven months after Lindhout and Brennan were freed.

The undercover officer, who cannot be legally identified, told Ader he was a consultant hired by the traumatized Lindhout family to follow up on inquiries — including phone and Facebook messages in 2010 from Ader to Lindhout's mother, Lorinda Stewart.

Ader frequently spoke with Stewart by phone during the 15-month ordeal, and he was supposedly following up to help her daughter now that she was free.

The officer said Ader "wanted to make amends" and that he hoped to write a book about his homeland.

The Mountie thought it would be "a good strategy" to pursue the publishing angle as a means of building a relationship and obtaining a confession.

In May 2013, the officer arranged for Ader to meet him on the East African island of Mauritius to discuss the budding book project. He recalled greeting the slim Somalian man who was missing a front tooth in the outdoor seating area of a resort hotel.

"He was smiling and we hugged when we met," the Mountie told the court. "He was quite happy to see me."

The next morning at breakfast, Ader openly spoke of agreeing to help the kidnappers for a share of the ransom they would demand, the officer said. "He told me he became the group's brains, and those were his words."

The Mountie said Ader also acknowledged filming a video of Lindhout and Brennan that he then delivered to news outlet Al Jazeera.

However, under the laws of Mauritius, the RCMP could not surreptitiously record audio or video of encounters with Ader.

As work on the book progressed, the officer suggested that Ader come to Ottawa to meet the publisher and finalize the deal.

The video captures the moment the supposed Catalina Publishing executive arrives, and the Mountie acting as Ader's agent touts his literary prospect by proclaiming, "This is my star."

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press