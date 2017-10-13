$2.1M Upper Canada Park project underway

Upgrades to Upper Canada Park in southwest Kitchener are now underway after city council awarded a $2.1-million tender to Gateman-Milloy Inc. at its last meeting in September.

The city’s plan to “reconfigure and optimize” four underutilized softball diamonds and one blast ball diamond also includes features such as a basketball court, relocated playground area and multi-use pedestrian pathways, as well as space for a skateboard park that will be rolled out over the next couple years.

The 18.7-hectare (46.2 acres) park, located at the corner of Homer Watson Boulevard, Pioneer Drive and Upper Canada Drive, will be more amenable for hosting tournaments in the future.

“It’s certainly more of a tournament venue and sets us up for lighting in the future,” said the city’s landscape architect, Mark Parris. “We didn’t have the funding to have the fixtures on the poles, but we will be adding the conduit and the servicing.”

The Upper Canada Park Master Plan was completed back in 2015, however implementation was delayed due to budget constraints, thereby allowing the city to take some time to reassess diamond needs.

A study found there could be a need for six additional fields by 2021. By lighting one diamond, inventory can increase by half a diamond, which, according to a report to council, is much more cost effective than acquiring land to build new ones.

The lighting of two diamonds Breithaupt Park diamonds earlier this year at a cost of $500,000 will help meet the user demand for skinned infields, commonly used for hardball. The planned substitution of one skinned infield diamond with a multi-purpose diamond will create four multi-use diamonds within Upper Canada Park.

“It’s really the dimensions that are changing,” Parris said. “The outfield depths are all very different and they’re insufficient in some ways, and so the realignment will allow us to build three identical multi-use diamonds and one sort of smaller version of it that’s more fitting for fastpitch and lower-end softball.”

User groups who normally play at Upper Canada Park have been relocated to other areas of the city for the 2018 season, Parris said.

“I know it was a difficult exercise for our sports groups, but I believed they're managing,” he said.