Four-year-old boy dies in Quebec blaze

DUNHAM, Que. — A four-year-old boy has died in a fire that destroyed a home in Quebec's Eastern Townships region last night.

Quebec provincial police say the boy's mother and a two-year-old boy escaped and were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Police say the fire broke out around midnight in a home in Dunham, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

The woman heard the smoke detectors and was able to get out with her younger son, but lost the older one in the thick smoke.