NAFTA: U.S. wants weaker enforcement systems

"Dropping this would not be difficult for Canada to agree," said a paper earlier this year from Dan Ciuriak, former deputy chief economist of Canada's foreign-affairs department, and leader of its modelling division.

"All in all, the demise of NAFTA Chapter 11 should be accepted by Canada."

But Chapter 19 is a different story — his paper points out this chapter was deemed critical for Canada entering NAFTA in the first place.

Another analyst says the cumulative effect of all these moves would be a weaker NAFTA.

"It makes the NAFTA a toothless agreement if you can't enforce it," says Peter Clark, an Ottawa trade consultant present at the talks.

"(It makes trade) less predictable."

The U.S. has now made a series of requests deemed non-starters by the other countries, prompting members of the Canadian and Mexican delegations to wonder whether the Americans even want a NAFTA deal.

The U.S. demands deemed poison pills include:

—An expiry clause, where NAFTA would automatically end after five years unless all countries extend it.

—A drastic increase in Buy American protections on public contracts.

—An abrupt, near-immediate overhaul in where auto parts are sourced to benefit U.S. manufacturers.

—Veto power over future Canadian changes in its milk classification system.

The series of non-starters has the other countries wondering whether President Donald Trump's goal is to make others countries walk away, declare he has no choice but to make good on his threat to cancel NAFTA, and either end NAFTA or force the other countries back to the table in panic.

The Bank of Canada governor said the uncertainty over NAFTA remains a drag on the economy.

Stephen Poloz said it's hard to calculate what the impact would be of NAFTA ending. It depends on a series of factors, including under the most drastic scenario where there is no free-trade deal in North America and thousands of companies make individual decisions over whether to maintain investments and pay tariffs.

"The shock to the economy would be a negative one," Poloz told reporters Saturday while attending world financial meetings in Washington.

"It would cause a rethink of investment plans... How much there would be is impossible to know... Reactions can vary — from nothing, to expanding in the U.S., to shutting down... It's impossible (to predict now)."

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press