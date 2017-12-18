Chair Seiling reflects on 2017, looks forward to 2018

Regional chair Ken Seiling and his team have had an eventful year — and with an election year approaching, it likely won’t slow down.

In 2017, Seiling said he’s proud of the regional council’s work on expanding access to daycare, the homelessness initiatives, as well as housing programs and infrastructure, specifically when it comes to water and wastewater, which will set the region up for a future of growth.

“It’s been a major year of construction and massive road projects have been completed,” said Seiling. “It’s been a busy year in terms of infrastructure.”

In late November, the federal government announced $40 billion as part of a national housing strategy. The region, which administers and supports affordable housing, is unsure what exactly that will look like.

“Hopefully it will mean more financial assistance, which will make it possible for us to embark on more housing projects with our community partners,” said Seiling.

As it stands now there are still more than 3,000 names on the regional list for affordable housing.

One dramatic challenge the region — and all levels of government — have faced over the last year is the ever-evolving opioid crisis.

Year-to-date, it is estimated that 65 people have died from overdoses in 2017 and Waterloo Region Paramedics Services expects to reach 700 calls for service for overdoses by the end of the year — nearly 200 more than the year previous.

“It’s an issue where there are no clear solutions,” said Seiling. “It’ll be one of the major issues and everyone in the community will have to get together.”

The Region of Waterloo has approved a feasibility study looking at safe injections sites around the region, and there are currently community consultations ongoing about the best place for them potentially in the community.