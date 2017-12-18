Chair Seiling reflects on 2017, looks forward to 2018

Regional chair Ken Seiling and his team have had an eventful year — and with an election year approaching, it likely won’t slow down.
In 2017, Seiling said he’s proud of the regional council’s work on expanding access to daycare, the homelessness initiatives, as well as housing programs and infrastructure, specifically when it comes to water and wastewater, which will set the region up for a future of growth.
“It’s been a major year of construction and massive road projects have been completed,” said Seiling. “It’s been a busy year in terms of infrastructure.”
In late November, the federal government announced $40 billion as part of a national housing strategy. The region, which administers and supports affordable housing, is unsure what exactly that will look like.
“Hopefully it will mean more financial assistance, which will make it possible for us to embark on more housing projects with our community partners,” said Seiling.
As it stands now there are still more than 3,000 names on the regional list for affordable housing.
One dramatic challenge the region — and all levels of government — have faced over the last year is the ever-evolving opioid crisis.
Year-to-date, it is estimated that 65 people have died from overdoses in 2017 and Waterloo Region Paramedics Services expects to reach 700 calls for service for overdoses by the end of the year — nearly 200 more than the year previous.
“It’s an issue where there are no clear solutions,” said Seiling. “It’ll be one of the major issues and everyone in the community will have to get together.”
The Region of Waterloo has approved a feasibility study looking at safe injections sites around the region, and there are currently community consultations ongoing about the best place for them potentially in the community.
The community will also start seeing the benefits of the new ION Light Rail Transit system in the new year. With an estimated start time of getting the trains rolling this spring, it will cap an issue that has dominated conversations in Waterloo Region for nearly 15 years.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since we started talking about it,” said Seiling.
The system, which when it’s all said and done will cost nearly $1 billion, with $50 million in cost overruns due to the recently announced delay in delivering cars. The region expects to recoup some of those costs.
Seiling and the rest of regional council made it through that hurdle and got on with construction of the project, despite holdup on the delivery of cars from Bombardier.
“Now that people are seeing the actual infrastructure in place, they’re appreciating what it will do and what it can do,” said Seiling, noting the development and intensification that has already taken place along the line.
The region estimates $2.1 billion of investment has taken place along the line since it was announced in 2011. “It’s already doing what it was intended to do,” said Seiling.
When asked whether or not he would run for re-election — after 32 years of being regional chair — Seiling was noncommittal, saying he’s “considering his options.”
