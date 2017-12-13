Trial begins in Barrie, Ont., sex assault case

The family has pushed for greater support for those who experience sexual assault, noting that Coyle killed herself before she could attend her first counselling session.

Family members walked out of the courtroom during Roy's testimony Tuesday and Coyle's mother later said she found it too difficult to hear.

On the stand, Roy described driving from Quebec, where he now lives, to Barrie with 12 cases of beer in tow for what was supposed to be a fun-filled Canada Day weekend catching up with old friends.

He arrived at a friend's home around dinner time and drank about four beers while there, he said. They then went to meet his friend Jeff Travis at a Jack Astor's, where they drank some more, he said.

"We drank one after another" without keeping track, he testified. "I didn't have my wife with me, I didn't have my daughter, I didn't have to worry about driving…I just let loose."

Three of them took a cab to another bar, where they started doing shots, he said. At one point, Roy said he spit up a shot and the group was asked to leave. They went across the street and drank more before calling Travis's roommate's daughter to pick them up, he said.

Coyle, who was friends with the daughter, was also in the car, he said. There was almost no conversation on the drive back but once everyone got to the house, the drinking continued and some of them played pool, he said.

Roy ended up naked in the hot tub and said it was plausible that he had asked one of the women to join him, as court has heard, though he couldn't remember.

He said he eventually got out and asked someone where to go sleep, but he couldn't remember who.

"I don't remember getting into a bed," he said. "At one point I realized I was in the wrong room and there was somebody there and I panicked."

Roy ran to another room, where he stayed the rest of the night, he said.

The next morning, he was woken up and told of the allegations, he said. He then went downstairs and apologized to Coyle and her friends "for going into the wrong room," he said.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press