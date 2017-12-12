Canada's goal at NAFTA talks: fact-finding

That means, with the next formal round of talks scheduled for next month in Montreal, Canada and Mexico will be under pressure to start counter-proposing soon, Ujczo said.

"I think this (week in Washington) is a clean-up-the-text round. Clean up the text, and really tee up the issues for 2018. (But) my biggest fear is we're going to run out of clock in 2018," he said in an interview.

"If it becomes clear after Montreal that people aren't negotiating, that there's not a negotiation happening on autos and agriculture, they're going to say, 'What are you gonna do now, Mr. President?' And then the reality is, even if he doesn't want to act, he has to do some things by March...

"If I was Canada and Mexico I wouldn't give him an excuse to issue a notice to withdraw... You've got to counter-propose on some of these issues. And come up with creative solutions. Doing nothing is not an option here."

Trump himself has cited the trade issue as a major reason he got elected.

The president said so in a speech to a partisan rally last Friday, where he revealed that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have debated in private about whether the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada.

Trump insists it does. The most recent statistics from his own U.S. Trade Representative say it doesn't.

The fact that this controversial yardstick for economic success is even the subject of a debate, especially given that the balance is so tiny compared to the U.S. trade deficit with other countries, especially China, doesn't bode well, according to the former U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Bruce Heyman tweeted over the weekend: "When our trade negotiations devolve into a public he said/he said situation or a disagreement over a deficit or surplus that amounts to less than 3 per cent of total trade we are at an ominous point."

Canada's chief negotiator described the state of play in recent testimony to Parliament.

Steve Verheul said Canada is capable of making constructive suggestions, but he called the auto proposal completely unworkable, and said his side is trying to figure out what the U.S. really wants from this negotiation.

He said the other countries can offer solutions, if the U.S. wants solutions that benefit the region.

"We will not accept U.S. proposals that would fundamentally weaken the benefits of NAFTA for Canada, and undermine the competitiveness of the North American market in regard to the rest of the world," Verheul said.

"That is one of the issues we're struggling with: What does the U.S. need for a win? Because I think we can certainly bring a lot of creativity to the table in developing outcomes that could be characterized as a U.S. win, or as a North American win."

By Alexander Panetta, The Canadian Press