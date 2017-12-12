Rare bird sighting draws watchers to Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Bird watchers are flocking to British Columbia's Lower Mainland after a wayward summer tanager was spotted pecking at peanuts on a south Vancouver balcony over the weekend.

Saturday's sighting was the first time a summer tanager has been recorded in the Metro Vancouver area, and only the sixth time for all B.C., said Melissa Hafting, who runs a rare bird blog.

"He's bringing a lot of joy to birders in the area," Hafting said in an email. "He has a small bill deformity but is eating very well."

Summer tanagers typically winter from central Mexico to Bolivia and Brazil, and their summers are usually spent around the southeastern United States.

The juvenile male is likely off course thanks to reverse migration, a phenomenon where young birds migrate in the opposite direction thanks to what is believed to be faulty genetic programming, Hafting said.

The rare sight has attracted birders from as far away as Vancouver Island, Kelowna and Washington state, she added.

Photographs of the Vancouver visitor show a medium-sized songbird with brilliant yellow feathers and splashes of bright red around its face. The top section of its thick, stubby bill curves slightly to the left.

Wendy Kahle spotted the bird flitting about her balcony Saturday morning but didn't immediately recognize it.

She said she posted a photo online asking for help identifying the species and within three minutes Hafting called her "super excited" to ask for permission to share the location with the birding community.

"I said, 'Yes, sure. Come on down.' I had absolutely no idea how rare it was and just how much excitement it brought with it," Kahle said.