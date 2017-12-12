'Man flu' may not be mere mythology: study

Sue's study also considered the hypothesis that testosterone may have a relationship to influenza by acting to suppress the male immune system.

He notes there are numerous potential weaknesses in the "immunity gap" theory, including that it doesn't always consider other influences on the flu such as the rates of smoking.

"The evidence is not definitive. It's only suggestive," he said during an interview, in reference to the Hong Kong and American epidemiological studies.

He says another factor not considered was the influence of men tending to take longer to seek medical care than women.

The physician also cites theories that evolution plays a role in men taking more rest than women for flu, and includes one hypothesis arguing that "the increase in male sickness may be a strategy important for survival since 'it promotes energy conservation and reduces the risk of encountering predators.'"

"Further high quality research is needed to clarify other aspects of man flu," says Sue's article, with possible topics including the impact of environmental conditions on flu in males.

In addition, he raises the question of whether men who have the flu are more successful at finding mates.

"In other words, can the blame for man flu be shifted to the people who select these men as sexual partners rather than the men themselves?"

In his conclusion, Sue says the idea of "man flu" and suggestions males exaggerate their suffering is potentially unjust.

"Men may not be exaggerating symptoms but have weaker immune responses to viral respiratory viruses, leading to greater morbidity and mortality than seen in women," says the journal article.

Sue said in an interview from his clinic that he decided to do the study for a masters level class about a week after he experienced the flu.

"It seemed like a pertinent and possibly entertaining topic to look into. And when I looked into the literature I realized that there are a lot of interesting studies and nobody had actually put it together into something coherent," he said.

