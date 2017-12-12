Six-storey building a 'subjective' addition to Vic Park area

Coun. Zyg Janecki liked the proposed building, but said it was being put in the wrong spot.

Like Etherington, Janecki said it doesn’t comply with the heritage conservation plan, which clearly states brick “shall” be used.

“I did not support it at heritage committee and I will not support it tonight because to me it's too ultra modern,” said Coun. John Gazzola. “It just doesn’t fit in with the entire district.

“We have to keep in mind the entire district, not just one street or one section of it.”

Coun. Yvonne Fernandes didn’t like the “Lego block feel” of the proposed building.

The building would be tiered back from the street on the fourth, fifth and sixth storeys, and would include 10 one-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom units, as well as 24 underground parking spots.

“Unfortunately … maybe it’s just my own personal, subjective opinion,” she said. “I hear my colleagues talk about some of the heritage features that maybe could have been added into this building … so I’m not going to be supportive at this time unless I was to see something a little bit more distinguishing in the frontage that makes it feels a bit more like a walkable community. Right now, I feel it’s just a garage that’s right out front and that all we’re seeing is the concrete, the garage and the podiums.”

Coun. Bil Ioannidis, who also sits on the heritage committee, had a much different view.

“I see the building as a good design,” he said. “A good building is a good building no matter what site it’s on.”

The region’s guidelines for infill design of contemporary buildings can co-exist with heritage if it's respectful, Ioannidis said. The city's planning staff and heritage committee are supportive and the architect previously sat on the city's heritage committee and has experience with housing projects that incorporate high quality materials, he noted.

“I think this is a great addition to the heritage district.”

Vrbanovic said maintaining heritage is important but that it doesn’t mean everything you do needs to be a copy of what was done years ago.

In the end, council approved the heritage application permit by a vote of 7-4.

Even though the decision wasn’t unanimous, Vrbanovic said he believes it will be a great addition to the area.

“We have to be lenient somewhat in our approvals,” said Coun. Scott Davey, adding that otherwise the city should hand developers a piece of paper and tell them what to build.

“We’ve got to step back sometimes and realize the implications we’re putting on our potential downtown developers of the downtown of this city — whether we’re pushing them away or whether we’re accommodating them.”

- with files from Metroland News Service