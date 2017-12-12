'I'm not trying to blame Catherine': Garnier

She noted he told police after his arrest that he heard Campbell's last breaths, but told the jury he heard air leaving her lungs in the early hours of Sept. 11, 2015.

Garnier said he didn't know at the time of the 9.5-hour-long police interrogation on Sept. 16, 2015, whether he heard gasps or air coming out of her lungs, because he was having a hard time remembering details about the incident.

Driscoll noted Garnier was trained as a firefighter.

"You're a trained first-responder, and you don't know what you heard?" she asked.

"I was trying to decipher what I was hearing. I didn't know," said Garnier, dressed in a black sweater with grey and white stripes across the chest.

She added that as a trained first-responder, he would know that if someone's neck is injured, great care needs to be taken in the handling of that person.

Driscoll said Garnier told the jury his arm was across Campbell's neck, that he went to get a towel when he noticed blood after slapping her, and that he pulled her up by the shoulders and shook her after coming back into the room and seeing her motionless.

"You're not the least bit worried about injuring her?" said Driscoll.

"Honestly, I don't know what I was thinking," he replied.

Driscoll questioned why Garnier did not perform CPR on Campbell or call 911.

She said that during the police interrogation, Garnier told the officers that he had told them what he could remember about the night, and didn't have any reason to hold back.

But Driscoll noted he never told them anything about Campbell mentioning domination, or asking him to choke her. She pointed to the fact that Cpl. Jody Allison asked about rough sex during the interview.

Garnier told the jury Monday he was telling interrogators what they wanted to hear, and that he didn't want them to think "I was just trying to blame it on her."

"Well you're blaming her today, aren't you,'' Driscoll said on Monday.

Driscoll also suggested it would have been difficult for Garnier — who is right-handed — to slap Campbell with his left hand, as he described for the jury on Monday.

Garnier said that slapping her with his left hand was awkward, and that he believes his watch hit her face. Driscoll noted it was the first time Garnier mentioned the watch.

A medical examiner has testified Campbell had facial injuries including a fractured nose.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.

He finished testifying Tuesday. The trial continues Wednesday.

Follow (at)AlyThomson on Twitter.

By Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press